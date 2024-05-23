Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $146,000 Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 443,056 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 46.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 301,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $72,201,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

