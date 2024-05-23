Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $150,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

