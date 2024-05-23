Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 164 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 24.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

