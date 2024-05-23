Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 184 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Raymond James began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

