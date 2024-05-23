Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 586 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

