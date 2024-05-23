RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.31 on Thursday. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $144.04 million, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RADCOM by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in RADCOM by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in RADCOM by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

