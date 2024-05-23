Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 923.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.4 %

RDN opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.