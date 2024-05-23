Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock Position Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Regional Management alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Price Performance

Regional Management stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 54.90 and a quick ratio of 54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $275.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.45. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 8,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.04 per share, for a total transaction of $243,053.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 27,378 shares of company stock worth $710,462 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Regional Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RM

Regional Management Profile

(Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.