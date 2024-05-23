Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,803.87

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,803.87 ($48.35) and traded as high as GBX 4,084.80 ($51.92). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 4,030 ($51.22), with a volume of 45,540 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,136.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,803.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,007.46, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

