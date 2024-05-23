Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,385.70

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,385.70 ($68.45) and traded as high as GBX 5,836 ($74.17). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,690 ($72.32), with a volume of 2,795,077 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($77.53) to GBX 5,900 ($74.99) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($74.99) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.26) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($84.27) to GBX 6,610 ($84.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($97.86) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,301.25 ($80.09).

The company has a market cap of £71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,302.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,385.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

