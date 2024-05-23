Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3,686.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SANM. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,103 shares of company stock worth $720,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile



Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

