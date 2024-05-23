SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Stock Price Down 1.9%

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.06. 248,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,918,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SEALSQ stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 649,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 3.83% of SEALSQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

