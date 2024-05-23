Seaport Res Ptn Lowers AES (NYSE:AES) to Hold

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AES’s FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. AES’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AES by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after buying an additional 7,969,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AES by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AES by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,060,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 686,719 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

