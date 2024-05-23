Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.95 ($0.06). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,957,155 shares changing hands.

Seeing Machines Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £206.96 million, a PE ratio of -497.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.14.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

