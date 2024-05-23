SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $858.56

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 858.56 ($10.91) and traded as high as GBX 914 ($11.62). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 913.20 ($11.61), with a volume of 1,224,805 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGRO. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.97) to GBX 940 ($11.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,042 ($13.24) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC raised SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.25) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 982 ($12.48).

The stock has a market cap of £12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4,348.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 876.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 858.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61.

In other SEGRO news, insider Soumen Das acquired 408 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.21) per share, with a total value of £3,598.56 ($4,573.67). In related news, insider Carol Fairweather acquired 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($89,273.00). Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

