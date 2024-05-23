Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.32. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 331,533 shares.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.55 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sherritt International

Sherritt International Stock Down 1.6 %

Sherritt International Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.