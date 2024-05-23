Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

SIRI stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

