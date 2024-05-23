Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SIX opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 112.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after buying an additional 1,458,984 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $9,700,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $9,061,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

