Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 41,000 shares traded.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

