Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $327.89

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 327.89 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.58). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 359 ($4.56), with a volume of 219,611 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £197.81 million, a P/E ratio of 920.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,410.26%.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

