Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $327.89

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOMGet Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 327.89 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.58). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 359 ($4.56), with a volume of 219,611 shares trading hands.

Somero Enterprises Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £197.81 million, a P/E ratio of 920.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,410.26%.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.