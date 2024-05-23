Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.07

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.07 and traded as high as $39.36. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 304 shares.
Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 6.01%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 410,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
