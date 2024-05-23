SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPXC. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $143.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.54. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

