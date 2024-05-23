SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) Shares Up 6.5%

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 49,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 88,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
SRM Entertainment Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29.
SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SRM Entertainment
SRM Entertainment Company Profile
SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SRM Entertainment
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for SRM Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRM Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.