SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) Shares Up 6.5%

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 49,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 88,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

SRM Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29.

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SRM Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRM Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of SRM Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

