SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Patrick Coveney Acquires 40,000 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Coveney bought 40,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($94,051.86).

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 182.30 ($2.32) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 206.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 216.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.48. SSP Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 175.70 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.60). The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. SSP Group’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.69) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 317.50 ($4.04).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

