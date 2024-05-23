Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.16

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as high as $14.11. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 234,599 shares.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $337.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.