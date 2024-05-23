StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Articles

