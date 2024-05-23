StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Union Bankshares stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned 0.19% of Union Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

