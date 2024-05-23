StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

NYSE:X opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.06. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $677,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,638,000 after acquiring an additional 838,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

