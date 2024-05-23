StockNews.com Downgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Sell

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 5.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $139,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

