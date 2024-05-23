StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $1.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

