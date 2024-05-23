StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $109.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC ( NASDAQ:GBLI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

