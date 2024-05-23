StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
NASDAQ GBLI opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.46.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $109.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
