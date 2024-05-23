StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELBGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

XELB stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.47. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Brands

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

