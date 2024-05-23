Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.67.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1,255.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,261,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,579,000 after purchasing an additional 317,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 437,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 144,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
SYNA opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.59. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
