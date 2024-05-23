Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMHC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $57.49 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,241 shares of company stock worth $39,537,646 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 270,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 30,431 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 30,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.4% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 34,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

