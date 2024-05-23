Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 10,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 55,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Suncoast Equity Management owned about 0.08% of Telomir Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

