Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 10,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 55,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Telomir Pharmaceuticals
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telomir Pharmaceuticals
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.