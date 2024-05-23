Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 3.0 %

TPX stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

