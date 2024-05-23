Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $289.32

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.32 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 315.20 ($4.01). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 312 ($3.97), with a volume of 16,455,704 shares trading hands.

Get Tesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesco from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.45) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tesco Price Performance

Tesco Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.00, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 295.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 289.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,800.00%.

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.