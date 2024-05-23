Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Textron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,235,000 after acquiring an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after acquiring an additional 220,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Textron by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,923,000 after acquiring an additional 596,214 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Textron by 9.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,394,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,503,000 after acquiring an additional 477,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Textron by 6.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,809,000 after acquiring an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $89.08 on Thursday. Textron has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.21.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

