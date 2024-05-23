The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,725.04

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,725.04 ($60.05) and traded as high as GBX 5,292.50 ($67.27). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 5,235 ($66.54), with a volume of 244,956 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.91) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,614.86 ($58.65).

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The firm has a market cap of £5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,243.47, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,804.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,725.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a GBX 33 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,185.27%.

In related news, insider Sarah Sands bought 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($59.71) per share, with a total value of £14,986.62 ($19,047.56). Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

