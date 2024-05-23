The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.93.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,490,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $267.07 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $264.63 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.27 and a 200-day moving average of $324.14.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

