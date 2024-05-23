The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ODP alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 94.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ODP

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ODP Stock Down 0.6 %

ODP stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODP declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ODP

ODP Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.