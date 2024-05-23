The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.55

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.55 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 96.40 ($1.23). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.19), with a volume of 106,052 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63. The firm has a market cap of £440.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.55.

In other news, insider Richard Harris purchased 43,859 shares of The Rank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £29,385.53 ($37,348.16). 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

