The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

The Weir Group Price Performance

The Weir Group stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

