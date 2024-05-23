Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Rating Lowered by Baird R W

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TOST

Toast Price Performance

Toast stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toast will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Toast by 8,181.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.