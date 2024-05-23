Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

TRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Transcat from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TRNS

Transcat Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $142.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Transcat has a 12-month low of $81.26 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.94.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,953.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Transcat by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Transcat by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.