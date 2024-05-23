Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.00

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 14457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

