Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.37

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.37 and traded as high as C$13.49. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$13.37, with a volume of 119,822 shares.

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 target price on Transcontinental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$979.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

