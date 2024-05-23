United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.28

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.28 and traded as high as $12.65. United Bancorp shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 728 shares changing hands.
United Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.
United Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp
About United Bancorp
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.
Further Reading
