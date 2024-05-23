United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.28

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.28 and traded as high as $12.65. United Bancorp shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 728 shares changing hands.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

United Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

About United Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in United Bancorp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.