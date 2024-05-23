United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $264.18

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $264.18 and traded as high as $361.73. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $358.60, with a volume of 12,183 shares changing hands.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.79.

United States Lime & Minerals shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 15th.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total value of $124,265.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,654.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 958.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

