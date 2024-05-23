US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Shares Down 0.1%

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.17 and last traded at $43.22. Approximately 12,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 42,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.
