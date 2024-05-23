US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Shares Down 0.1%

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.17 and last traded at $43.22. Approximately 12,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 42,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTEN Free Report ) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.07% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

